GameStop Considers Accepting Cryptocurrency Payments for Trading Cards, Collectibles

PANews reported on July 16 that according to Cointelegraph, GameStop CEO Ryan Cohen said in an interview with CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Tuesday that due to rising costs, the company adjusted its strategy to reduce its reliance on hardware and focus on trading cards and collectibles, and these products may be purchased with cryptocurrencies in the future. He said that if there is an opportunity to buy trading cards with cryptocurrencies, he will pay attention to the actual demand. He believes that "in addition to investment, cryptocurrencies are also a hedge against inflation, which is its biggest demand at present. The actual use of cryptocurrencies in transactions is an opportunity and a focus of the company." Cohen also said that although there are opportunities to use cryptocurrencies in this field, GameStop has not yet selected a specific token and will examine all cryptocurrencies.