Matador Technologies, a publicly traded company, plans to accumulate 6,000 Bitcoins by 2027

PANews reported on July 16 that according to Globenewswire, the board of directors of Matador Technologies Inc, a Canadian listed company, approved a long-term Bitcoin acquisition strategy, which will expand Matador's Bitcoin reserves and make the company an important corporate BTC holder. Matador has submitted a preliminary short version of the basic prospectus to provide financing flexibility in the next 25 months, accumulating up to 6,000 Bitcoins by 2027 or earlier.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.