Aethir and Credible partner to launch DePIN credit card

PANews reported on July 16 that according to CoinDesk, the decentralized GPU cloud network Aethir has partnered with the lending protocol Credible Finance to launch the first DePIN credit card and loan product. This product allows ATH token holders to pledge tokens to obtain stablecoin credit lines without liquidating assets. Solana chain users can directly use ATH or stablecoins for consumption through prepaid cards. Credible's AI credit engine will evaluate the credit limit based on user on-chain activities, asset holdings and other data. The team said the move is aimed at solving the limitations of the over-collateralization model and converting the infrastructure income of node operators into real-time credit capabilities. The initial service targets Aethir's GPU suppliers and node operators, and plans to expand coverage in the future.

