Publicly traded Windtree signs $60 million securities purchase agreement to launch BNB treasury strategy

PANews reported on July 16 that according to Business Insider, Windtree (WINT), a US-listed company, announced that it has signed a $60 million securities purchase agreement with Build and Build Corp. Future subscriptions may generate a total return of up to $140 million, with a total subscription amount of up to $200 million. The proceeds from this fundraising will be mainly used to launch the BNB treasury strategy and acquire BNB. Windtree is expected to become the first Nasdaq-listed company to provide direct investment exposure to BNB tokens.

