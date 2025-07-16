BNB Chain plans to upgrade this year to increase the block gas limit to 1G and increase throughput 10 times

PANews reported on July 16 that according to official news, BNB Chain announced the upcoming upgrade, which will increase the block gas limit to 1G in the second half of 2025, support 5,000 transactions per second, and increase throughput by 10 times. The new generation of BNB Chain will achieve a final confirmation time of less than 150 milliseconds, more than 20,000 TPS, and built-in privacy functions at the protocol layer. It has been deeply optimized in the whole stack, including: 1. New Rust client: faster synchronization and higher throughput; 2. Super instruction set: simplify the execution of complex smart contracts; 3. Optimized StateDB: accelerate the access of large amounts of on-chain data.