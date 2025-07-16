BNB Chain targets speed limit with 150ms finality and 20K TPS ambitions

Liquidity follows speed, and BNB Chain is betting big. With a 2026 upgrade targeting stock exchange-level throughput and latency, the network could become the go-to venue for high-volume, institutional-grade DeFi.

In a blog post dated July 16, BNB Chain outlined its roadmap to achieve sub-150 millisecond finality and 20,000+ transactions per second (TPS) for complex operations such as swaps and yield strategies.

The upgrade, slated for 2026, would position the network’s performance closer to Nasdaq’s matching engines than traditional blockchains, a leap enabled by a redesigned virtual machine, parallel execution, and Rust-based infrastructure. The team also revealed that recent optimizations, including a 95% reduction in malicious MEV and $0.01 median gas fees, have already laid the groundwork for this next phase.

The push for near-instant finality is a direct response to the growing influx of institutional liquidity into DeFi, where microseconds can determine trade profitability. While Ethereum battles congestion and Solana faces reliability concerns, BNB Chain is quietly engineering a solution aimed at meeting TradFi’s speed demands without compromising on decentralization.

How BNB Chain is rebuilding the infrastructure layer

According to the blog post, the first half of 2025 marked a foundational shift for BNB Chain. Two major hard forks, Lorentz and Maxwell, reduced block times from 3 seconds to 0.75 seconds and lowered finality to 1.875 seconds, placing the network among a rare group capable of sub-second settlement.

Combined with a 95% drop in malicious MEV and median gas fees of $0.01, these upgrades are deliberate steps toward making decentralized trading as seamless as on centralized exchanges.

The numbers underscore the transformation: 12.4 million daily transactions, $9.3 billion in average daily trading volume, and a record 17.6 million transactions processed in a single day, all without the congestion or fee volatility seen on competing networks.

Now, the team is pushing further. By the end of 2025, BNB Chain plans to increase its block gas limit tenfold, enabling support for up to 5,000 decentralized exchange swaps per second.

To support this, engineers are rebuilding core infrastructure with three key innovations: a Rust-based client derived from Ethereum’s Reth for faster syncing and improved memory efficiency; “super instructions” that batch common smart contract operations; and StateDB optimizations to eliminate redundant data fetches.

But the real paradigm shift is coming in 2026. With a goal of sub-150ms finality and 20,000+ TPS for complex transactions like restaking or structured yield strategies, BNB Chain is aiming to become a Nasdaq-scale settlement layer for DeFi.

Per the blog post, a new virtual machine architecture will support parallel execution, bypassing EVM constraints. Meanwhile, native privacy features and Web2-like onboarding flows are designed to bridge the gap between institutional users and decentralized systems.

