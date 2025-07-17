DFINITY’s ‘Caffeine’ wants to turn ideas into apps as easily as sending a text

Crypto.news
2025/07/17 00:46
ANyONe Protocol
ANYONE$0.5942-2.86%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1211-9.62%

DFINITY’s AI-driven Caffeine platform opens early access to a new paradigm: apps written by language, deployed on a sovereign network, and shaped by anyone with a thought to express.

According to a press release shared with crypto.news on July 16, DFINITY—the non-profit organization building the Internet Computer network—has begun onboarding alpha testers for Caffeine, an AI platform that translates natural language prompts into fully functional applications.

The foundation said the release follows a demo event in San Francisco where nearly 1,000 attendees watched the system generate apps in real time,without coding or cloud configuration. Plain English descriptions were instantly transformed into deployable software. The phased rollout precedes a planned public launch later this year.

How Caffeine could reshape who builds software

DFINITY’s move into AI-assisted app creation is driven by the belief that the next wave of digital innovation shouldn’t be limited by coding literacy. While over 5 billion people use the internet daily, fewer than 50 million know how to write software.

Caffeine aims to bridge that gap by handling the technical complexity, such as backend logic, deployment infrastructure, and real-time updates, while users simply describe what they want to build.

Caffeine’s design reflects this vision at every level. Unlike developer-oriented AI tools that still require understanding APIs or database schemas, Caffeine’s interface reportedly resembles a messaging app. Users can simply type or speak commands, and the system will generate a working application.

The alpha release also includes an experimental App Market to accelerate adoption. According to DFINITY, this feature will allow users to browse ready-made templates for common needs like stock trackers, booking systems, or discussion boards, then customize them using simple voice or text commands.

This could unlock something remarkable: everyday users building software who never imagined they could. In today’s internet, largely controlled by a handful of tech giants, that kind of shift could be revolutionary, perhaps as transformative as the first web browsers that made the internet accessible to everyone.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

AguilaTrades faces another $400 million loss, with all BTC long positions forced to close.

AguilaTrades faces another $400 million loss, with all BTC long positions forced to close.

According to a report by PANews on August 1st, following today's Bitcoin price correction, AguilaTrades' $400 million long position in BTC was completely liquidated half an hour ago. This round
Bitcoin
BTC$115,566.37-2.49%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 09:34
Trump's reciprocal tariffs delayed by a week to August 7

Trump's reciprocal tariffs delayed by a week to August 7

PANews reported on August 1st that on Thursday evening local time, US President Trump signed an executive order imposing tariffs ranging from 15% to 41% on goods exported to the
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.1092-10.92%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.876-5.81%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 10:22
James Wynn's PEPE long position suffered a series of liquidations, resulting in losses exceeding one million US dollars

James Wynn's PEPE long position suffered a series of liquidations, resulting in losses exceeding one million US dollars

According to a report from PANews on August 1, according to Lookonchain, James Wynn (@JamesWynnReal) suffered a series of liquidations on his PEPE long position in another wallet, with a
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02208+1.14%
Anita Max Wynn
WYNN$0.0003238-4.20%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001069-7.60%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 10:46

Trending News

More

AguilaTrades faces another $400 million loss, with all BTC long positions forced to close.

Trump's reciprocal tariffs delayed by a week to August 7

James Wynn's PEPE long position suffered a series of liquidations, resulting in losses exceeding one million US dollars

Trader 0xCB92 shorted Ethereum with high leverage, making a profit of over $3.7 million

Director of the Policy Research Office of the National Development and Reform Commission: We are currently in a critical window period for the implementation of artificial intelligence applications