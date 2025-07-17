Coinbase launches Base App to create a one-stop social and trading platform

PANews reported on July 17 that according to The Block, Coinbase officially released the Base App, upgrading the original Coinbase Wallet to a "universal application" that integrates social networking, mini applications, transactions, and USDC instant payments. The new platform is based on the Ethereum Layer 2 Base ecosystem. Users can view friends' transactions in real time in social dynamics, directly exchange tokens, and realize the income of content creators through the Farcaster protocol. The Base App also has hundreds of mini applications built in, supporting NFC one-click USDC payment and encrypted chat. Coinbase said that this move is aimed at making on-chain operations as simple as using ordinary apps. It will gradually open public beta in the future and invite developers to integrate the "Sign in with Base" function.

