French lawmakers propose using surplus nuclear power for Bitcoin mining, with annual revenue of $150 million

PANews reported on July 17 that according to CryptoSlate, French lawmakers recently submitted a bill to the National Assembly, proposing a five-year Bitcoin mining pilot program to use excess power from nuclear power plants for mining. According to data from the French Digital Asset Development Association (ADAN), using 1 gigawatt of surplus electricity can bring France $100 million to $150 million in revenue each year. Lawmakers said that this move would not only make up for the maintenance costs of nuclear power plants, but also avoid electricity waste and help balance the power grid. The bill also mentioned that the heat generated by mining can be used in areas such as regional heating and greenhouse agriculture. If the pilot program is approved, it will be launched immediately and a feasibility assessment will be conducted six months later.

As reported last month, the French National Assembly temporarily rejected a proposal to allow bitcoin mining due to procedural issues .