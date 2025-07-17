China Asset Management (Hong Kong) launches new tokenized fund: China Asset Management USD and RMB Digital Currency Fund

PANews reported on July 17 that according to China Asset Management (Hong Kong), following the successful launch of the world's first Hong Kong dollar tokenized money market fund in February this year, China Asset Management Hong Kong today officially issued the China Asset Management USD Digital Currency Fund and the China Asset Management RMB Digital Currency Fund. Among them, the China Asset Management RMB Digital Currency Fund is the world's first tokenized fund denominated in RMB. The three major currency products jointly build the most comprehensive tokenized money market fund series in Asia, providing a safe and compliant digital income ecosystem for all types of investors.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.