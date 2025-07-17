Some crypto sectors rose, ETH broke through $3,400 to hit a six-month high

PANews reported on July 17 that according to SoSoValue data, affected by the deadlock in crypto legislation, market sentiment was divided today. ETH led the gains for the second consecutive day, rising 6.26% in 24 hours, breaking through $3,400 to hit a six-month high; BTC rose slightly by 0.31% and is now reported at $118,000. The Meme sector rose 5.12%, FLOKI rose 31.86%; the PayFi sector rose 2.56%, XRP rose 4.80%; the Layer1 sector rose 1.97%, SOL rose 5.58%; Pump.fun (PUMP) fell 13.95%.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.