World Liberty Financial approves proposal to make WLFI tokens tradable

Crypto.news
2025/07/17 13:37
World Liberty Financial has received near-unanimous support from its community to make the WLFI token tradable.

The proposal closed on July 16 with 99.94% approval, following a week-long vote that began on July 9. The move will shift the WLFI ecosystem from closed participation to a more open model, allowing peer-to-peer transfers and access to secondary markets. 

As a result, more tokenholders will be able to take part in governance decisions related to ecosystem incentives, token emissions, and treasury management. Trading will begin in stages. At first, only a portion of the tokens sold to early backers will be unlocked. 

https://twitter.com/worldlibertyfi/status/1945590075498123474?s=46&t=nznXkss3debX8JIhNzHmzw

The remaining supply, including founder and advisor allocations, will be locked until the community conducts more votes to decide on future release schedules. The Trump family’s holdings, including those held through DT Marks DEFI LLC, will remain subject to these restrictions.

A detailed rollout plan is expected soon. So far, no centralized or decentralized exchange listings have been announced, although speculation around potential listings has picked up since the vote.

The WLFI token was sold in two rounds. In October 2024, the first one raised about $300 million by selling 20 billion tokens for $0.015 per token. The second sale in January 2025 added $250 million by selling 5 billion tokens at $0.05 each. The total revenue from token sales has been approximately $550 million.

The Trump family continues to play a central role in the project. They are reported to hold about 15.75 billion tokens. Trump’s sons Donald Jr., Eric, and Barron, are listed as advisors. Their combined involvement in WLFI and other crypto ventures has added an estimated $620 million to the family’s reported net worth.

World Liberty Financial has teamed up with blockchain analytics company TRM Labs to monitor on-chain activity and assist with compliance. While no regulatory issues have been raised so far, the ability to trade WLFI may attract closer scrutiny from U.S. lawmakers as the token reaches broader markets.

