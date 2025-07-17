Institutional analysis: Trump's dismissal of Powell could cause the US dollar index to fall by 5%

PANews reported on July 17 that Sean Callow, market strategist at InTouch Capital Markets, said that any move by the Trump administration to fire Federal Reserve Chairman Powell could deal a severe blow to the dollar. This move could push down short-term yields due to market expectations that a more dovish chairman will be appointed, and increase the risk and inflation premium of long-term U.S. Treasuries. There is no historical data available to assess the reaction of the foreign exchange market, but he added that in the long run, the U.S. dollar index DXY could easily fall by more than 5%.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.