China Association of Trade in Services will launch a training course on stablecoins and cross-border e-commerce in August

PANews reported on July 17 that according to People's Finance, the China Service Trade Association and the China Cross-border E-commerce 50 Forum plan to launch an advanced training course on "Stablecoins and Innovative Development of Cross-border E-commerce" in August 2025. The training course will systematically explain the core concepts, underlying logic and regulatory framework of stablecoins, deeply analyze its innovative applications and practical cases in the field of cross-border e-commerce, and explore related risks and compliance points to help companies formulate long-term strategies that balance development and risk control.

