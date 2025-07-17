Elon Musk to name Grok male AI companion Valentine

PANews reported on July 17 that Elon Musk announced on social media that he named the male partner of his AI platform Grok "Valentine". The name was taken from the protagonist of the classic science fiction novel "Stranger in a Strange Land" by Robert Heinlein, and was also the inspiration for the name of the AI Grok. Musk explained that "Grok" means to understand things deeply and empathetically, which embodies the core concept of AI design.

It is worth noting that according to gmgn data, the current market value of Grok's female AI companion Ani has exceeded 88 million US dollars, an increase of 180% in 24 hours.