After Musk named Grok male AI companion, Valentine's market value exceeded 15 million US dollars, TAKI, CHAD and ANDREJ all fell by nearly 90%

PANews reported on July 17 that according to gmgn data, after Elon Musk announced that he would name Grok's male AI companion "Valentine", the market value of the meme coin Valentine quickly exceeded 15 million US dollars, soaring 86,000% in one hour. At the same time, other meme coins with related names fell sharply, such as TAKI fell 87% in one hour, CHAD fell 97%, and ANDREJ fell 92%.

