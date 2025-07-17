Yili Holdings issues nearly HK$20 million of convertible bonds for Web3.0 development

2025/07/17 16:53
PANews reported on July 17 that Yili Holdings (00076), a Hong Kong-listed company, announced that it had signed an agreement on July 17, 2025 to issue zero-interest convertible bonds with a total amount of HK$19.95 million to investors. The bond term is six years and the maturity date is July 16, 2031. The conversion price of the bonds is HK$0.25 per share, and a maximum of 79,800,000 new shares can be converted. The new shares will apply for listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, but the bonds themselves will not be listed for trading.

The company said that the financing will be used to develop third-generation Internet Web3.0 related businesses to promote future development.

