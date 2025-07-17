Early Bitcoin Investor Roger Ver Sues Spanish Government to Stop Extradition to US

PANews
2025/07/17 19:28
LETSTOP
STOP$0.23452-1.62%

PANews reported on July 17 that according to CoinDesk, Roger Ver, an early Bitcoin investor, sued the Spanish government at the European Court of Human Rights last month in an attempt to prevent his extradition to the United States. Ver was accused of tax fraud when he sold Bitcoin for a profit of $240 million in 2017.

The Spanish court previously approved the extradition request of the U.S. Department of Justice. Ver said in the lawsuit that the Spanish government's decision was "a clear violation of judicial justice and the rules of extradition procedure." The European Court of Human Rights confirmed that it had accepted the case and is currently reviewing it. The U.S. Department of Justice accused Ver of not reporting the relevant Bitcoin sales income to the IRS when he was a U.S. citizen.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Standard Chartered is studying stablecoin-related documents and aims to submit an application as soon as possible

Standard Chartered is studying stablecoin-related documents and aims to submit an application as soon as possible

According to a PANews report on August 1st, RTHK's Financial News report states that Standard Chartered Bank's Chief Executive Officer for Hong Kong and Greater China and North Asia, Ms.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05555-3.89%
SOON
SOON$0.1423-4.43%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 10:44
National Development and Reform Commission: Vigorously promote the large-scale commercial application of artificial intelligence

National Development and Reform Commission: Vigorously promote the large-scale commercial application of artificial intelligence

PANews reported on August 1st that Jiang Yi, Director of the Policy Research Office and Spokesperson of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), announced at a press conference yesterday
Share
PANews2025/08/01 10:49
What JPMorgan and Coinbase are building could outlast both crypto narratives and banking interfaces

What JPMorgan and Coinbase are building could outlast both crypto narratives and banking interfaces

JPMorgan and Coinbase are launching a multi-phase integration that brings crypto access and payments directly into the core of U.S. consumer banking. What’s cooking? JPMorgan and Coinbase break new ground In late July 2025, JPMorgan Chase and Coinbase announced a…
Core DAO
CORE$0.488-8.90%
U Coin
U$0.01096-2.57%
Multichain
MULTI$0.07923-1.56%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/01 10:37

Trending News

More

Standard Chartered is studying stablecoin-related documents and aims to submit an application as soon as possible

National Development and Reform Commission: Vigorously promote the large-scale commercial application of artificial intelligence

What JPMorgan and Coinbase are building could outlast both crypto narratives and banking interfaces

A whale address with a profit exceeding $70 million bought another 20,000 ETH

PA Charts | A Look at the Major Web3 Events Worth Watching in August