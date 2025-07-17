Early Bitcoin Investor Roger Ver Sues Spanish Government to Stop Extradition to US

PANews reported on July 17 that according to CoinDesk, Roger Ver, an early Bitcoin investor, sued the Spanish government at the European Court of Human Rights last month in an attempt to prevent his extradition to the United States. Ver was accused of tax fraud when he sold Bitcoin for a profit of $240 million in 2017.

The Spanish court previously approved the extradition request of the U.S. Department of Justice. Ver said in the lawsuit that the Spanish government's decision was "a clear violation of judicial justice and the rules of extradition procedure." The European Court of Human Rights confirmed that it had accepted the case and is currently reviewing it. The U.S. Department of Justice accused Ver of not reporting the relevant Bitcoin sales income to the IRS when he was a U.S. citizen.