Institutional staking platform Colossus Digital completes approximately US$1.15 million in financing, with SBI Ven Capital participating

PANews reported on June 15 that according to Crowdfundinsider, the institutional staking platform Colossus Digital has completed 1 million euros (about 1.155 million US dollars) in financing. The investment was made by a joint fund supported by SBI Ven Capital, Sygnum Bank and Azimut Group. The funds are intended to accelerate the launch of the company's Institutional Hub, an infrastructure platform that connects regulated custodians with verification nodes for staking and governance. Colossus Digital is headquartered in Rome and is building a bilateral B2B market that enables digital asset holders to interact with staking and DeFi protocols directly from a secure custodial environment.

