Crypto Week survives scare as House members scramble to advance procedural motion in a 217–212 vote

Fxstreet
2025/07/17 13:10
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.016277+10.27%
WINK
WIN$0.00005844-1.20%
  • House lawmakers passed a procedural motion to move several crypto bills to the floor for deliberation after hours of debate.
  • The development follows a dispute among Republican lawmakers over the merging of the CLARITY and Anti-CBDC Surveillance bills.
  • The GENIUS and CLARITY bills could receive a floor vote on Thursday after the Anti-CBDC bill was attached to the NDAA Act.

House Republicans scrambled to win over holdouts on Wednesday to pass a procedural motion for several crypto bills by a vote of 217–212. The longest House vote in history, which lasted nearly ten hours, will see the GENIUS and CLARITY bills head to the floor for final passage deliberations on Thursday.

House lawmakers pass procedural motion to keep Crypto Week hopes alive

The House Crypto Week faced a crucial test again on Wednesday after lawmakers scrambled to pass a procedural motion that would allow the GENIUS, CLARITY, and Anti-CBDC Surveillance bills to move forward. After lingering for nearly 10 hours, in what became the longest vote in the House, the procedural motion passed by a vote of 217–212, marking success in Republican efforts to bring the bills to the floor for final passage.

https://x.com/HouseDailyPress/status/1945680877196906923

The success came after most Republicans reversed their previous stance from a "no" to a "yes" within a few hours.

The development shook crypto community members, who had anticipated swift engagement from lawmakers after Tuesday's failed effort.

Through an initial 215–211 vote on Wednesday, lawmakers narrowly approved reconsideration of the procedural motion for the bills, but debates in the House stalled progress on the vote.

The setback came after nine Republicans initially withheld support, pushing for the CLARITY and Anti-CBDC Surveillance State bills to be joined into one. Insiders noted that joining both bills was part of a deal between former President Trump and 12 GOP lawmakers during a meeting late Tuesday. The agreement was expected to secure their backing for the procedural vote.

"It looks like some of the 12 Republicans who voted no yesterday [Tuesday] — but flipped to yes after meeting with Trump last night — did so on the promise that strong anti-CBDC language would be added to CLARITY, since GENIUS isn't open for amendments'" wrote Crypto in America's Eleanor Terret on X.

This comes after lawmakers initially attempted to bring the three crypto bills to the House floor for final deliberation on Tuesday. The attempt failed in a 196-223 vote, with 12 Republicans voting against the motion.

GOP members who initially refused to support the motion cited concerns over a central bank digital currency (CBDC) and the lack of a combined legislative package.

However, efforts to merge the market structure bill with the Anti-CBDC legislation also faced pushback from Republicans who wrote the CLARITY Act. This group expressed that merging the bills could make it difficult for CLARITY to pass, as the inclusion of anti-CBDC language could force Democrats to withdraw their support.

"The authors and a handful of other Financial Services Committee members have made it clear they believe adding anti-CBDC provisions to CLARITY [...] could jeopardize the bipartisan market structure legislation," Terret added.

After several meetings, Rep. Tom Emmer said the Anti-CBDC bill will be added to the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).

"Attaching our Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act to the NDAA will ensure unelected bureaucrats are NEVER allowed to trade Americans' financial privacy for a CCP-style surveillance tool," said Majority Whip Tom Emmer in an X post.

The GENIUS and CLARITY bills could be set for a floor vote as early as Thursday for final passage.

The GENIUS bill specifically targets the regulation of stablecoins, while the CLARITY bill, also known as the market structure bill, aims to provide clear guidance for the broader cryptocurrency market. The Anti-CBDC Surveillance State bill, on the other hand, aims to restrict the Federal Reserve (Fed) from developing, issuing, or using a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) for monetary purposes.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Standard Chartered is studying stablecoin-related documents and aims to submit an application as soon as possible

Standard Chartered is studying stablecoin-related documents and aims to submit an application as soon as possible

According to a PANews report on August 1st, RTHK's Financial News report states that Standard Chartered Bank's Chief Executive Officer for Hong Kong and Greater China and North Asia, Ms.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05555-3.89%
SOON
SOON$0.1423-4.43%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 10:44
National Development and Reform Commission: Vigorously promote the large-scale commercial application of artificial intelligence

National Development and Reform Commission: Vigorously promote the large-scale commercial application of artificial intelligence

PANews reported on August 1st that Jiang Yi, Director of the Policy Research Office and Spokesperson of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), announced at a press conference yesterday
Share
PANews2025/08/01 10:49
What JPMorgan and Coinbase are building could outlast both crypto narratives and banking interfaces

What JPMorgan and Coinbase are building could outlast both crypto narratives and banking interfaces

JPMorgan and Coinbase are launching a multi-phase integration that brings crypto access and payments directly into the core of U.S. consumer banking. What’s cooking? JPMorgan and Coinbase break new ground In late July 2025, JPMorgan Chase and Coinbase announced a…
Core DAO
CORE$0.488-8.90%
U Coin
U$0.01096-2.57%
Multichain
MULTI$0.07923-1.56%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/01 10:37

Trending News

More

Standard Chartered is studying stablecoin-related documents and aims to submit an application as soon as possible

National Development and Reform Commission: Vigorously promote the large-scale commercial application of artificial intelligence

What JPMorgan and Coinbase are building could outlast both crypto narratives and banking interfaces

A whale address with a profit exceeding $70 million bought another 20,000 ETH

PA Charts | A Look at the Major Web3 Events Worth Watching in August