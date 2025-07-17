BSTR plans to be listed in the U.S. through a SPAC merger with 30,021 BTC when it is launched

PANews reported on July 17 that according to Businesswire, BSTR, Holdings Inc. (BSTR) announced that it has reached a final business merger agreement with Cantor Equity Partners I, Inc. (Nasdaq: CEPO). Cantor Equity Partners I, Inc. is a special purpose acquisition company initiated by an affiliate of Cantor Fitzgerald, a financial services and real estate services holding company. After the transaction is completed, the merged company is expected to trade under the stock code "BSTR".

BSTR said that when BSTR starts, it will hold 30,021 bitcoins on its balance sheet, which will make it the fourth largest listed bitcoin reserve and will be able to obtain up to $1.5 billion in private equity investment post-IPO PIPE financing, which is the largest PIPE financing announced in a merger transaction with the Bitcoin Reserve SPAC to date, and the SPAC will contribute an additional approximately $200 million in funds depending on redemptions.