Westpac and Australia’s RBA Launch Chainlink-Based Tokenized Asset Settlement Project

CryptoNews
2025/07/17 23:21
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018817-11.21%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1816-2.10%
Major
MAJOR$0.15538-3.74%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.0556-3.95%
SIX
SIX$0.02051-1.72%

Westpac Institutional Bank has partnered with Chainlink and Imperium Markets to implement blockchain-based tokenized asset settlement capabilities through Project Acacia.

The Chainlink Runtime Environment will orchestrate secure Delivery vs. Payment (DvP) settlement of tokenized assets across blockchain markets and Australia’s existing PayTo domestic payments system.

Australia’s central bank has estimated that tokenization could save asset issuers up to AUD $12 billion annually in Australian markets.

The initiative builds on the RBA’s broader six-month pilot program announced in July, which selected 24 industry participants to conduct 19 real-money transactions and five proof-of-concept simulations across multiple asset classes.

Westpac Extends PayTo Infrastructure for Tokenized Asset Transactions

Westpac’s proof of concept seeks to demonstrate that the existing PayTo infrastructure can handle the settlement and clearing of large wholesale banking payments required for tokenized asset transactions.

PayTo, launched by Westpac in 2024, operates as a digital-first alternative to direct debit payments that enables real-time transactions with enhanced visibility and control for customers.

The system settles transactions using banks’ existing exchange settlement accounts with the RBA while offering rich transaction data, verified authorization, and secure storage capabilities.

Jeff Byrne, Managing Director of Global Transaction Services at Westpac Institutional Bank, said the bank is “helping the RBA explore what digital currencies could look like in the real world, while giving our customers access to new payment options safely and securely.”

Beyond the immediate settlement capabilities, the project extends Westpac’s PayTo capabilities to emerging technologies such as asset tokenization while demonstrating ways to unlock new value while protecting customers.

The proof of concept also provides Westpac with an opportunity to test post-quantum cryptography in financial systems, using advanced encryption algorithms designed to resist potential future quantum computer attacks.

David Walker, Westpac’s Chief Technology Officer, described the initiative as “a real-world opportunity to learn and create something that will be incredibly important in the future, and something we might need to apply at scale.”

Westpac maintains a long-term equity investment in Australian cybersecurity company QuintessenceLabs, which has developed quantum-enhanced cryptography solutions already deployed in defense and large organization applications.

Walker stated that “creating the next generation of payments architecture requires the strategic involvement of all the banks, telcos, retailers and governments working together.”

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission has granted regulatory relief to facilitate the testing, with project findings expected in the first quarter of 2026.

Global Financial Institutions Accelerate Blockchain Infrastructure Development

Chainlink has positioned itself at the center of a potential $260 trillion market opportunity through partnerships with major financial institutions to unlock the untokenized assets market via its Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol.

Earlier this year, Chainlink partnered with Abu Dhabi Global Market to develop blockchain standards and explore tokenization frameworks within regulated environments.

RedStone’s market analysis also reveals that the tokenized real-world assets market reached $24.31 billion by June 2025, driven by a 260% surge from $8.6 billion at the start of the year, with private credit claiming more than half of the total market value at $14 billion.

Notably, Australia’s approach contrasts with the restrictive stances some of its major banks have taken toward crypto platforms, with the National Australia Bank blocking payments to certain crypto exchanges in 2023, citing concerns about scams.

Project Acacia’s focus on regulated institutional applications could generate AU$19 billion annually in economic gains, according to Professor Talis Putnins from the Digital Finance Cooperative Research Centre.

Organizers have described Australia’s real-money settlement testing on third-party platforms as a world-first for the country in the digital finance industry.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Standard Chartered is studying stablecoin-related documents and aims to submit an application as soon as possible

Standard Chartered is studying stablecoin-related documents and aims to submit an application as soon as possible

According to a PANews report on August 1st, RTHK's Financial News report states that Standard Chartered Bank's Chief Executive Officer for Hong Kong and Greater China and North Asia, Ms.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05555-3.89%
SOON
SOON$0.1423-4.43%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 10:44
National Development and Reform Commission: Vigorously promote the large-scale commercial application of artificial intelligence

National Development and Reform Commission: Vigorously promote the large-scale commercial application of artificial intelligence

PANews reported on August 1st that Jiang Yi, Director of the Policy Research Office and Spokesperson of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), announced at a press conference yesterday
Share
PANews2025/08/01 10:49
What JPMorgan and Coinbase are building could outlast both crypto narratives and banking interfaces

What JPMorgan and Coinbase are building could outlast both crypto narratives and banking interfaces

JPMorgan and Coinbase are launching a multi-phase integration that brings crypto access and payments directly into the core of U.S. consumer banking. What’s cooking? JPMorgan and Coinbase break new ground In late July 2025, JPMorgan Chase and Coinbase announced a…
Core DAO
CORE$0.488-8.90%
U Coin
U$0.01096-2.57%
Multichain
MULTI$0.07923-1.56%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/01 10:37

Trending News

More

Standard Chartered is studying stablecoin-related documents and aims to submit an application as soon as possible

National Development and Reform Commission: Vigorously promote the large-scale commercial application of artificial intelligence

What JPMorgan and Coinbase are building could outlast both crypto narratives and banking interfaces

A whale address with a profit exceeding $70 million bought another 20,000 ETH

PA Charts | A Look at the Major Web3 Events Worth Watching in August