Yala announces token economics: total supply 1 billion, 3.4% allocated to airdrops

PANews
2025/07/17 23:58
PANews reported on July 17 that Yala announced that the token YALA has been launched and announced the token economics. The total supply is 1 billion (fixed), and the specific distribution includes: investors (15.98%), 1 year lock-up, followed by 18 months of quarterly vesting; ecosystem and community (20%), 45% unlocked at TGE, and the remaining 55% released linearly within 24 months; foundation and finance department (29.12%), 30% unlocked at TGE, 1 year lock-up period, followed by 36 months of linear vesting; marketing (10%), 20% unlocked at TGE, 1 year lock-up, followed by 24 months of linear vesting; team (20%), 1 year lock-up, followed by 24 months of linear monthly vesting; airdrop (3.4%), a one-time distribution to early adopters, testnet and mainnet participants, and users who have made meaningful contributions to the Yala and YetiFootprints programs, and will be fully unlocked at TGE; market makers (1.5%), the vesting schedule is subject to the terms negotiated in the market making agreement.

