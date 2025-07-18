Ethereum arms race heats up: GameSquare Joins with $90m war chest

2025/07/18 01:20
Public companies are rushing into Ethereum, and GameSquare just made its move. Backed by Dialectic’s yield expertise, the $90 million capital could make it one of the biggest corporate ETH holders, and a case study in crypto treasury strategy.

On July 17, Nasdaq-listed company GameSquare Holdings, Inc. announced the closing of a $70 million public equity offering, the bulk of which will be used to expand its Ethereum (ETH) treasury. The gaming media conglomerate, known for owning FaZe Clan and operating one of North America’s largest gaming networks, is tying its future balance sheet to crypto rails.

The deal includes a 15% over-allotment provision, which could push total proceeds above $80 million. Combined with a $9.2 million raise last week, GameSquare now commands more than $90 million in fresh capital, much of it earmarked for ETH accumulation and staking through a previously announced alliance with crypto investment firm Dialectic.

The move signals a broader shift in how public companies view crypto reserves. Rather than treating Ethereum as a speculative asset, GameSquare is structuring its holdings to generate yield through staking and Dialectic’s on-chain strategies, which the firm claims have historically delivered 8–14% returns.

GameSquare’s high-stakes Ethereum treasury play

GameSquare’s approach mirrors a growing trend among corporates, but with a twist: GameSquare isn’t a crypto-native firm. Its pivot from gaming media to Ethereum accumulator underscores how deeply crypto is penetrating traditional finance.

But GameSquare is entering a landscape that’s shifting quickly, and getting crowded. On the same day it announced its capital raise, BitMine Immersion disclosed that it had amassed over $1 billion worth of ETH, surpassing even the Ethereum Foundation’s holdings. Just days earlier, SharpLink Gaming had revealed its own 280,706 ETH stash.

These companies aren’t just speculating; they’re positioning for influence. With Ethereum’s proof-of-stake model, large holders like BitMine can wield outsized power over network security and governance. GameSquare may not be at that scale yet, but its aggressive accumulation signals a recognition that ETH is no longer merely an asset, it’s a strategic lever.

