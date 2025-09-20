ADA is 2% down on the week, but is there more trouble ahead?ADA is 2% down on the week, but is there more trouble ahead?

530,000,000 ADA in 48 Hours: Should Cardano Investors Be Worried?

Par : CryptoPotato
2025/09/20 18:53
Moonveil
MORE$0,08703-0,62%
Cardano
ADA$0,8948-1,36%

TL;DR

  • Cardano whales continue their September behavior by disposing of even more portions of the native asset.
  • It’s not all bad news, though, as an ETF with ADA exposure went live on Friday and a popular technical indicator flashed a buy signal.

From a USD perspective, the 530 million ADA disposed of by whales in just two days is worth nearly $480 million, given the asset’s current price tag of around $0.9. This is a rather considerable amount to be sold off in 48 hours, and it’s not an isolated case for September. Recall that such large investors dumped 140 million ADA at the start of the month as well.

Such substantial sell-offs not only increase the immediate selling pressure of the underlying asset but could also serve as an example to smaller investors who might decide to follow suit.

Nevertheless, there are some positive signs for ADA investors. As reported earlier this week, the US SEC greenlighted Grayscale’s Digital Large Cap Fund to be converted into an ETF, and it includes BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, and ADA. The product went live for trading on Friday.

Ali Martinez also outlined some good news for the asset. At first, he noted that the TD Sequential, the indicator that previously timed the top, had flashed a buy signal at $0.86.

He also suggested that ADA might be on track to repeat its pattern from the last bull cycle, which could mean that its rally is “still in the early stages.”

The post 530,000,000 ADA in 48 Hours: Should Cardano Investors Be Worried? appeared first on CryptoPotato.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

5 Best Crypto Investments for Small Budgets: Why Ozak Al at $0.012 Is the Hottest Pick Under $0.01

5 Best Crypto Investments for Small Budgets: Why Ozak Al at $0.012 Is the Hottest Pick Under $0.01

Ozak AI is another innovative AI-based crypto project that is rocking the market with the combination of AI and a DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network).
Sleepless AI
AI$0,1429-0,20%
ArchLoot
AL$0,081-1,09%
WHY
WHY$0,00000003253--%
Partager
Cryptodaily2025/09/20 20:17
Partager
Coinbase’s CEO Armstrong Highlights Support for Crypto Clarity Act

Coinbase’s CEO Armstrong Highlights Support for Crypto Clarity Act

TLDR Coinbase plans to offer Bitcoin-backed credit cards with up to 4% rewards. The Crypto Clarity Act aims to clarify U.S. regulations for stablecoins and crypto. Coinbase is exploring stablecoin yield programs with returns up to 10%. Armstrong highlights the need for clear crypto laws to drive Coinbase’s growth. Coinbase’s CEO, Brian Armstrong, is optimistic [...] The post Coinbase’s CEO Armstrong Highlights Support for Crypto Clarity Act appeared first on CoinCentral.
Union
U$0,013781-3,85%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0,03978+1,11%
Collector Crypt
CARDS$0,1637-15,35%
Partager
Coincentral2025/09/20 19:50
Partager
Bitdeer's total Bitcoin holdings are approaching 2,000, with 99.5 BTC mined this week.

Bitdeer's total Bitcoin holdings are approaching 2,000, with 99.5 BTC mined this week.

PANews reported on September 20th that Bitdeer, a Nasdaq-listed Bitcoin mining company, released its latest Bitcoin holdings data on the X platform. As of September 19th, its total Bitcoin holdings had increased to 1,966.1 (Note: This number is pure holdings and does not include Bitcoin deposited by customers). In addition, its Bitcoin mining output this week was 99.5 BTC, but 69.0 BTC were sold during the same period.
1
1$0,005807-47,29%
Bitcoin
BTC$115 909,12-0,34%
Notcoin
NOT$0,001853-2,26%
Partager
PANews2025/09/20 20:13
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

5 Best Crypto Investments for Small Budgets: Why Ozak Al at $0.012 Is the Hottest Pick Under $0.01

Coinbase’s CEO Armstrong Highlights Support for Crypto Clarity Act

Bitdeer's total Bitcoin holdings are approaching 2,000, with 99.5 BTC mined this week.

NFL Star Russell Wilson Has Sewn Up $100 Million In Sales Making Sportswear For Kids

Top 4 Altcoins Under $1 to Buy Before October