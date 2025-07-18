Historic Crypto Policy Win: Three Bills Clear House Despite Democrat Opposition

2025/07/18 06:21
Three key pieces of crypto legislation—including the GENIUS Act and the CLARITY Act—passed the House of Representatives on Thursday afternoon, indicating a landmark moment for crypto policy in the U.S.

Three Key Pieces Of Crypto Policy Advance In Landmark Moment

The Digital Asset Market Clarity Act of 2025 (a.k.a. the CLARITY Act), which would effectively create a broad crypto market structure stateside, advanced through the House on July 17 in a 294-137 vote.

The Guiding and Establishing National Innovation For U.S. Stablecoins (GENIUS) Act also passed through the chamber in a 308-122 vote, with U.S. President Donald Trump slated to ratify the bill into law on Friday afternoon.

Meanwhile, the Anti-CBDC Act narrowly advanced in a 219-210 vote, with just two Democrats voting yes on the Central Bank Digital Currency bill.

Top Democrats Speak Out Against Key Digital Asset Bills

News of each piece of crypto legislation’s success comes just two days after the House of Representatives’ failed procedural vote that saw U.S. President Donald Trump hold Tuesday night talks with holdout lawmakers.

“This is our moment—Digital Assets, GENIUS, Clarity,” Trump wrote in a July 15 Truth Social post. “It is all part of Making America Great Again, BIGGER AND BETTER THAN EVER BEFORE.”

“We are leading the World, and will work hard with the Senate and the House to get even more legislation passed,” he added.

However, not everyone is pleased with the crypto bills’ advancement, with leading members of the Democratic Party vocalizing their concerns over what Republicans are now calling “Crypto Week.”

“Aside from lacking urgently needed consumer protections and national security guardrails, these bills would make Congress complicit in Trump’s unprecedented crypto scam—one that has personally enriched himself, his entire family, and the billionaire insiders in his cabinet, all while defrauding investors,” Congresswoman Maxine Waters said in a recent statement.

Crypto proponents, however, see the digital asset legislations’ progress as a path forward to crypto-friendly policy in the U.S.

Standard Chartered is studying stablecoin-related documents and aims to submit an application as soon as possible

According to a PANews report on August 1st, RTHK's Financial News report states that Standard Chartered Bank's Chief Executive Officer for Hong Kong and Greater China and North Asia, Ms.
PANews2025/08/01 10:44
National Development and Reform Commission: Vigorously promote the large-scale commercial application of artificial intelligence

PANews reported on August 1st that Jiang Yi, Director of the Policy Research Office and Spokesperson of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), announced at a press conference yesterday
What JPMorgan and Coinbase are building could outlast both crypto narratives and banking interfaces

JPMorgan and Coinbase are launching a multi-phase integration that brings crypto access and payments directly into the core of U.S. consumer banking. What's cooking? JPMorgan and Coinbase break new ground In late July 2025, JPMorgan Chase and Coinbase announced a…
