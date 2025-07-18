Trump plans to open U.S. pension market to cryptocurrencies and alternative assets

PANews reported on July 18 that according to the Financial Times, US President Trump is preparing to sign an executive order to allow 401k retirement plans to invest in a variety of alternative assets such as cryptocurrencies, gold and private equity. This move will drive major changes in the US $9 trillion retirement market. The executive order will instruct regulators to study the removal of relevant obstacles and provide 401k investors with more diversified asset options. The Trump administration has previously relaxed restrictions on retirement account investments in cryptocurrencies and actively promoted relevant legislation.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.