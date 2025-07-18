Backpack opens FTX bond sale channel

PANews reported on July 18 that Backpack Chinese said that Backpack has now officially opened the FTX debt sales channel. This service is a non-profit, completely neutral channel that aims to help global FTX debt holders connect with third-party buyers to sell debt. The process includes real-name authentication, debt verification, quotation confirmation and settlement payment. The platform does not charge any fees for the entire process. Backpack reminds that debt sales are voluntary and users should make careful decisions based on their own circumstances.

Earlier , the community revealed that Backpack will open a debt claim channel for FTX users in China and Russia .