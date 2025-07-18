Trump Admin Weighs Crypto in Retirement Portfolios: Report

The Trump administration is reportedly preparing to open the doors of the $9 trillion US retirement market to cryptocurrencies, gold and private equity, a move that could redefine how millions of Americans invest their savings.

Trump is expected to sign an executive order as early as this week that would allow 401(k) plans to include a broader set of alternative assets, the Financial Times reported Friday.

This order would instruct US regulatory agencies to study and remove any remaining barriers preventing professionally managed retirement funds from offering exposure to asset classes beyond traditional stocks and bonds.

These would include digital assets, precious metals, corporate debt, infrastructure funds and private equity vehicles.

Trump Seeks to Modernize 401(k)s by Expanding Beyond Stocks and Bonds

The shift marks a pivotal moment for US retirement policy. Currently, 401(k) plans allow workers to invest part of their salaries in tax-advantaged public securities, but most options remain limited to conventional stock and bond mutual funds.

By broadening this scope, the Trump administration aims to align retirement planning with evolving market dynamics.

This latest move also accelerates the president’s ongoing campaign to legitimize crypto within mainstream financial systems. Trump has positioned himself as a pro-crypto leader, campaigning on deregulating digital assets and publicly crediting the industry for helping deliver his 2024 election win.

Wave Of Trump-Supported Crypto Bills Signals Push To Ease Rules

This week, the House of Representatives passed three crypto-related bills strongly backed by the Trump administration. The votes followed a late-night meeting between Trump and lawmakers that helped resolve a procedural gridlock just two days prior.

Together, the legislation reflects a broader effort to support digital finance and remove regulatory roadblocks.

The administration has already taken early steps toward integrating crypto with retirement savings. In May, the Department of Labor rescinded a Biden-era policy that discouraged 401(k) plan administrators from offering crypto options. Trump’s executive order would take that effort further by encouraging regulatory clarity and legal protections.

Wall Street Firms Prepare for Wave of Retirement-Fueled Capital

For the private capital industry, the proposed changes could prove transformative. The order is expected to instruct the Labor Department to explore “safe harbor” provisions for retirement plan administrators, shielding them from liability when offering more complex, less liquid investments like private equity and infrastructure funds.

Firms such as Blackstone, Apollo and BlackRock have already signaled strong interest in expanding access to the retirement market. With hundreds of billions of dollars potentially flowing into alternative investments, many of these firms have started forming alliances with major asset managers to prepare for a shift in retail capital.

If implemented, the order could reshape the financial landscape by giving average Americans exposure to asset classes once reserved for institutions and ultra-high-net-worth individuals.

However, critics caution that such investments often carry higher fees and are harder to value, making consumer protections and oversight critical.

Still, the Trump administration sees this as a long-overdue update to a retirement system built for a different era.