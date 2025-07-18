[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for July 18, 2025 –XRP Hits All-Time High Above $3.6, ETH Trades at $3.6K as Crypto Bills Clear House

2025/07/18 11:39
The global crypto market is in full bull mode, total capitalization has surged past the $4 trillion threshold, led by a fresh wave of altcoin strength. XRP surged past its all-time high above $3.6 today. ETH is up nearly 8% in the past 24 hours, trading near $3,600. Bitcoin also broke above $120k barrier. Fueling the rally are major developments in Washington: the U.S. House has just cleared three critical crypto bills, including the GENIUS Act regulating stablecoins with the Senate having already passed key measures, pushing the legislative package toward President Trump’s desk.

But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.

Standard Chartered is studying stablecoin-related documents and aims to submit an application as soon as possible

According to a PANews report on August 1st, RTHK's Financial News report states that Standard Chartered Bank's Chief Executive Officer for Hong Kong and Greater China and North Asia, Ms.
PANews2025/08/01 10:44
National Development and Reform Commission: Vigorously promote the large-scale commercial application of artificial intelligence

PANews reported on August 1st that Jiang Yi, Director of the Policy Research Office and Spokesperson of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), announced at a press conference yesterday
PANews2025/08/01 10:49
What JPMorgan and Coinbase are building could outlast both crypto narratives and banking interfaces

JPMorgan and Coinbase are launching a multi-phase integration that brings crypto access and payments directly into the core of U.S. consumer banking. What’s cooking? JPMorgan and Coinbase break new ground In late July 2025, JPMorgan Chase and Coinbase announced a…
