SharpLink Gaming purchased more than 32,000 ETH, with a total holding of more than 353,000 ETH

PANews reported on July 18 that according to The Block , Nasdaq-listed company SharpLink Gaming purchased an additional 32,892 Ethereum (about $ 118.8 million) on Thursday, further expanding its lead as the world's largest corporate Ethereum holder. Previously, the company had accumulated 144,501 ETH in nine days, and its total holdings currently exceed 353,000 . In addition, SharpLink also updated its prospectus to the SEC , significantly increasing the amount of shares available for sale from $ 1 billion to $ 6 billion, possibly to accelerate its Ethereum buying strategy. Ethereum prices have continued to rise recently, and SharpLink's stock price has also risen by more than 370% this year.