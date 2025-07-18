Bitcoin spot ETF has seen net inflows for 11 consecutive days, with an inflow of $523 million yesterday

PANews reported on July 18 that according to SoSoValue data, Bitcoin spot ETFs had a total net inflow of $523 million on July 17, Eastern Time, recording net inflows for 11 consecutive days. BlackRock IBIT had a net inflow of $497 million on the same day, with a total net inflow of $56.477 billion; Fidelity FBTC had a net inflow of $7.8319 million, with a total net inflow of $12.578 billion. As of now, the total net asset value of ETFs is $154.614 billion, accounting for 6.51% of the total market value of Bitcoin, with a cumulative net inflow of $54.387 billion.

