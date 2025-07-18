Ethereum spot ETF had a net inflow of $602 million yesterday, the second highest in history

PANews reported on July 18 that according to SoSoValue data, the Ethereum spot ETF had a total net inflow of $602 million on July 17, Eastern Time, the second highest record in history. BlackRock ETHA had a net inflow of $547 million on a single day, with a total net inflow of $7.66 billion in history; Grayscale Mini Trust ETF ETH had a net inflow of $29.9022 million, with a net inflow of $960 million in history. Currently, the total net asset value of the Ethereum spot ETF is $17.316 billion, accounting for 4.19% of the total market value of ETH, and the cumulative net inflow has reached $7.086 billion.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.