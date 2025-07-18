Media company Thumzup authorizes $250M crypto treasury across BTC, ETH, SOL, XRP, DOGE, LTC & USDC

Crypto.news
2025/07/18 13:53
Bitcoin
BTC$115,847.6-2.14%
Solana
SOL$170.04-6.03%
XRP
XRP$2.9945-4.63%
Ethereum
ETH$3,690.62-4.43%
DOGE
DOGE$0.20847-6.67%

Nasdaq-listed Thumzup Media Corporation has approved a new treasury strategy that will allow it to hold several cryptocurrencies in its balance sheet.

The company announced on July 17 that its Board of Directors has authorized the company to hold up to $250 million in cryptocurrency. The approved assets include Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), Solana (SOL), XRP (XRP), Dogecoin (DOGE), Litecoin (LTC), and the stablecoin USD Coin (USDC).

Thumzup stated the decision is part of a wider strategy to remain at the forefront of digital finance and expand its exposure to the crypto market. In parallel with its growing AdTech platform, which rewards users for sharing branded content on social media, Thumzup is also developing a patent-pending AI-powered lifestyle marketplace.

The newly authorized crypto treasury aligns with recent regulatory changes that favor more transparent crypto policy frameworks in the U.S. It puts Thumzup in a position to participate more actively in the digital asset economy.

No timeline was provided for the allocation, but the board’s approval gives Thumzup the flexibility to gradually accumulate digital assets up to the authorized limit.

Thumzup joins a rising number of public companies adding crypto to their balance sheets. Bitcoin leads as the dominant treasury asset, with about 272 companies now holding BTC in their balance sheets, as tracked by BitcoinTreasuries.Net.

Although Bitcoin is still the most widely adopted treasury asset, a number of companies have branched out into other cryptocurrencies like ETH, SOL, and XRP. Thumzup’s diversified approach echoes this trend.

Short-term company valuations have previously been significantly impacted by crypto treasury announcements. For instance, following the disclosure of their Solana and Ethereum holdings, respectively, Upexi and SharpLink experienced triple-digit stock increases.

However, both later experienced sharp retracements, demonstrating the volatility risk. Thumzup stock is yet to show any major shift driven by the new strategy.

Public companies have been raising money for cryptocurrency purchases through a range of arrangements, such as convertible debt, ATM equity offerings, and PIPE deals. Thumzup has not indicated whether it will pursue similar mechanisms.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Standard Chartered is studying stablecoin-related documents and aims to submit an application as soon as possible

Standard Chartered is studying stablecoin-related documents and aims to submit an application as soon as possible

According to a PANews report on August 1st, RTHK's Financial News report states that Standard Chartered Bank's Chief Executive Officer for Hong Kong and Greater China and North Asia, Ms.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05552-3.97%
SOON
SOON$0.1425-4.10%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 10:44
National Development and Reform Commission: Vigorously promote the large-scale commercial application of artificial intelligence

National Development and Reform Commission: Vigorously promote the large-scale commercial application of artificial intelligence

PANews reported on August 1st that Jiang Yi, Director of the Policy Research Office and Spokesperson of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), announced at a press conference yesterday
Share
PANews2025/08/01 10:49
What JPMorgan and Coinbase are building could outlast both crypto narratives and banking interfaces

What JPMorgan and Coinbase are building could outlast both crypto narratives and banking interfaces

JPMorgan and Coinbase are launching a multi-phase integration that brings crypto access and payments directly into the core of U.S. consumer banking. What’s cooking? JPMorgan and Coinbase break new ground In late July 2025, JPMorgan Chase and Coinbase announced a…
Core DAO
CORE$0.4881-8.78%
U Coin
U$0.01102-1.78%
Multichain
MULTI$0.07937-1.45%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/01 10:37

Trending News

More

Standard Chartered is studying stablecoin-related documents and aims to submit an application as soon as possible

National Development and Reform Commission: Vigorously promote the large-scale commercial application of artificial intelligence

What JPMorgan and Coinbase are building could outlast both crypto narratives and banking interfaces

A whale address with a profit exceeding $70 million bought another 20,000 ETH

PA Charts | A Look at the Major Web3 Events Worth Watching in August