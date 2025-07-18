Numerai plans to buy back $1 million in NMR tokens

PANews
2025/07/18 14:28
Numeraire
NMR$8.539-5.89%
FUND
FUND$0.02798+3.62%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01591-4.90%

PANews reported on July 18 that according to The Block , the decentralized hedge fund Numerai announced that it would repurchase $ 1 million worth of its own token Numeraire ( NMR ) from the open market. The repurchase will be carried out in stages to support the long-term interests of participants and avoid market volatility. In the past year, the size of assets managed by Numerai has grown from $ 173 million to over $ 440 million, and the platform's monthly trading volume exceeds $ 1 billion, covering more than 30 markets around the world. Currently, Numerai has less than 3 million NMR tokens in its treasury, and the repurchase initiative is seen as a commitment to the ecosystem and economic balance.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Standard Chartered is studying stablecoin-related documents and aims to submit an application as soon as possible

Standard Chartered is studying stablecoin-related documents and aims to submit an application as soon as possible

According to a PANews report on August 1st, RTHK's Financial News report states that Standard Chartered Bank's Chief Executive Officer for Hong Kong and Greater China and North Asia, Ms.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05552-3.97%
SOON
SOON$0.1425-4.10%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 10:44
National Development and Reform Commission: Vigorously promote the large-scale commercial application of artificial intelligence

National Development and Reform Commission: Vigorously promote the large-scale commercial application of artificial intelligence

PANews reported on August 1st that Jiang Yi, Director of the Policy Research Office and Spokesperson of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), announced at a press conference yesterday
Share
PANews2025/08/01 10:49
What JPMorgan and Coinbase are building could outlast both crypto narratives and banking interfaces

What JPMorgan and Coinbase are building could outlast both crypto narratives and banking interfaces

JPMorgan and Coinbase are launching a multi-phase integration that brings crypto access and payments directly into the core of U.S. consumer banking. What’s cooking? JPMorgan and Coinbase break new ground In late July 2025, JPMorgan Chase and Coinbase announced a…
Core DAO
CORE$0.4881-8.78%
U Coin
U$0.01102-1.78%
Multichain
MULTI$0.07937-1.45%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/01 10:37

Trending News

More

Standard Chartered is studying stablecoin-related documents and aims to submit an application as soon as possible

National Development and Reform Commission: Vigorously promote the large-scale commercial application of artificial intelligence

What JPMorgan and Coinbase are building could outlast both crypto narratives and banking interfaces

A whale address with a profit exceeding $70 million bought another 20,000 ETH

PA Charts | A Look at the Major Web3 Events Worth Watching in August