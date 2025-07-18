A whale has been long 8309.4 ETH in the past 5 hours

PANews reported on July 18 that according to Aunt Ai, the whale address 0xC60…89F3f has been long 8,309.4 ETH in the past 5 hours, worth about 29.92 million US dollars, with an average long price of 3,601.8 US dollars. Currently, it has deposited 500 cbBTC and 7,950 WETH in Aave, lent 30 million USDT and 18 million USDC, and its health level is 1.48.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.