Former Pump.fun senior developer Jarett Dunn jailed in London for violating bail conditions

PANews reported on July 18 that according to Decrypt, Jarett Dunn, a former senior developer of Pump.fun, is currently being held in a London prison awaiting trial for violating bail conditions. The Canadian developer previously admitted to abuse of power, fraud and transfer of criminal property - he worked at Pump.fun for six weeks and embezzled about $2 million. But at the sentencing hearing in October last year, he suddenly asked to withdraw his plea agreement, causing his legal team to withdraw from the case. Dunn moved from London to Liverpool without authorization during his bail, violating the electronic anklet monitoring regulations and was detained in June.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.