JD CoinChain Technology: JD Stablecoin has not been issued, and all trading platforms JD-HKD are counterfeit

2025/07/18 19:11
PANews reported on July 18 that according to official news, recently, JD Coin Chain Technology has noticed that someone has issued a digital currency called JD-HKD on a mainstream trading platform in the name of JD, deceiving users to participate in transactions. These deceptive behaviors not only damage the legitimate rights and interests of JD Coin Chain Technology, but also cause damage to users participating in the transaction. JD Coin Chain Technology has communicated with mainstream trading platforms to remove the relevant digital currencies and issued an announcement to remind users.

Here, JD CoinChain Technology also wants to remind all users: JD CoinChain Technology, as a participant in the Hong Kong Monetary Authority's stablecoin issuer sandbox, fully complies with the implementation process of Hong Kong's regulatory guidance. Before obtaining the Hong Kong stablecoin issuer license, all tokens issued with the words JD Stablecoin, JD-HKD, JD-USD, etc., to attract users to buy, and tokens issued under the name of JD or JD's partners are scams. JD will not issue any governance tokens other than JD Stablecoin. Please carefully identify and avoid participating. JD CoinChain Technology stated that it will release the latest progress in real time through its official website and mainstream media channels. Please use the JD CoinChain Technology official website as the only official channel to obtain accurate information.

Currently, JD CoinChain Technology is one of the three participants in the Hong Kong Stablecoin Issuer Sandbox. It will continue to promote the compliance implementation of the project and explore the possibility of reducing costs and improving efficiency for global corporate cross-border settlement and personal payments.

