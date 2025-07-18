Washington Post: One in Five Senior Trump Administration Officials Own Cryptocurrency

PANews
2025/07/18 18:41
PANews reported on July 18 that according to The Washington Post, US President Trump holds a total of $51 million in virtual currency assets, and about 1 in 5 senior officials in the Trump administration holds virtual currency. An investigation into the public property declarations of about 300 senior officials in the Trump administration found that about 70 of them held virtual currency or invested in virtual currency and blockchain-related companies. As of the 3rd, The Washington Post requested all government nominees approved by the Senate to disclose financial information, and 95% of them responded. The media screened out blockchain or cryptocurrency, related wallets or companies from the officials' financial information. Officials usually only disclose the "range" of assets held rather than the exact amount, so they estimated the lowest amount within the range.

According to the investigation, the total virtual currency assets declared by senior officials of the Trump administration reached at least $193 million. The person with the highest amount of virtual currency assets was Ken Howely, the US ambassador to Denmark (co-founder of PayPal), who held up to $120 million in virtual assets. Trump ranked second, and the third place had a significantly reduced amount of virtual assets to the million-dollar level. According to statistics, Vice President JD Vance's virtual assets were $250,000.

