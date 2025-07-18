Smarter Web Company raises £17.5M to expand Bitcoin holdings

Crypto.news
2025/07/18 20:16

Smarter Web Company has raised £17.5 million in fresh equity to accelerate its aggressive Bitcoin accumulation strategy.

Smarter Web Company, a London-listed Bitcoin treasury company, has raised £17.5 million through an equity offering to institutional investors, continuing its aggressive Bitcoin (BTC) treasury strategy. The company sold 5.9 million new shares at £2.95 each in an accelerated bookbuild managed by Tennyson Securities and Peterhouse Capital Ltd.

The raise follows the company’s latest BTC purchase on July 16, where it acquired 325 BTC for £27.15 million ($36.45 million) at an average price of £83,525 ($112,157) per coin. This comes just days after a previous buy of 275 BTC at an average of $108,182.

Smarter Web Company has been aggressively raising funds through institutional bookbuilding and qualified investor subscriptions. As investor @henrybomby pointed out, the company has raised £2,435,422 per day since its IPO, with much of the capital allocated to Bitcoin purchases as part of its “10-Year Plan,” which centers on keeping an active BTC treasury as a key part of its financial strategy.

Smarter Web Company raises £17.5M to expand Bitcoin holdings - 1

Smarter Web Company adopted a Bitcoin treasury strategy just in April this year, yet it has already accumulated 1,600 BTC, enough to rank among the top 25 institutional holders globally.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Standard Chartered is studying stablecoin-related documents and aims to submit an application as soon as possible

Standard Chartered is studying stablecoin-related documents and aims to submit an application as soon as possible

According to a PANews report on August 1st, RTHK's Financial News report states that Standard Chartered Bank's Chief Executive Officer for Hong Kong and Greater China and North Asia, Ms.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05565-4.82%
SOON
SOON$0.1422-4.56%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 10:44
National Development and Reform Commission: Vigorously promote the large-scale commercial application of artificial intelligence

National Development and Reform Commission: Vigorously promote the large-scale commercial application of artificial intelligence

PANews reported on August 1st that Jiang Yi, Director of the Policy Research Office and Spokesperson of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), announced at a press conference yesterday
Share
PANews2025/08/01 10:49
The crypto market fell across the board today, with only the SocialFi sector bucking the trend and rising 1.65%.

The crypto market fell across the board today, with only the SocialFi sector bucking the trend and rising 1.65%.

PANews reported on August 1st that according to SoSoValue data, crypto market sentiment weakened today due to tariff negotiations and macroeconomic uncertainties. Major sectors fell by approximately 2% to 6%,
Major
MAJOR$0.15484-4.11%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 11:02

Trending News

More

Standard Chartered is studying stablecoin-related documents and aims to submit an application as soon as possible

National Development and Reform Commission: Vigorously promote the large-scale commercial application of artificial intelligence

The crypto market fell across the board today, with only the SocialFi sector bucking the trend and rising 1.65%.

ChainOpera AI's total paying users exceeded 300,000, creating an "AI version of WeChat" and the community jointly building a virtual AI friend social network

A whale bought $5.7 million worth of JTO again after 8 months