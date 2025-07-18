Fed Governor Waller: Private sector employment concerns drive calls for rate cuts

PANews
2025/07/18 20:43

PANews reported on July 18 that according to Jinshi, Fed Governor Waller said that concerns about private sector hiring prompted him to call on the Fed to cut interest rates this month. "The private sector is not doing as well as everyone thought," Waller said in an interview on Friday. The June employment report released in early July showed that although the unemployment rate fell, private sector job growth slowed sharply and wage growth also slowed. However, Waller declined to say whether he would disagree if other policymakers decided not to cut interest rates when they meet in Washington on July 29-30.

In addition, Waller said that he would be happy to serve as the chairman of the Federal Reserve if Trump invited him, but no contact has been made yet.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

The Ethereum Foundation released its "Lean Ethereum" vision, kicking off a new journey for the next decade.

The Ethereum Foundation released its "Lean Ethereum" vision, kicking off a new journey for the next decade.

PANews reported on August 1st that according to the Ethereum Foundation blog, Ethereum celebrated its tenth anniversary yesterday, and today the official "lean Ethereum" vision was officially released as a
VisionGame
VISION$0.0002794-23.82%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 08:45
Pump.fun registered a subdomain and may launch a transaction fee dashboard or incentive mechanism.

Pump.fun registered a subdomain and may launch a transaction fee dashboard or incentive mechanism.

According to BWEnews, Pump.fun recently registered the subdomain fee.pump.fun, suggesting it will soon launch a transaction fee dashboard or a volume-based incentive program.
MAY
MAY$0.05027-4.28%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.002678-13.66%
SOON
SOON$0.1425-3.84%
FUNToken
FUN$0.01101-7.80%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001254-1.25%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 08:33
Strategy Announces $4.2 Billion STRC Share Offering

Strategy Announces $4.2 Billion STRC Share Offering

PANews reported on August 1st that Strategy (NASDAQ: MSTR/STRK/STRF/STRD/STRC) has signed a sales agreement to issue and sell variable-rate Series A perpetual preferred stock (STRC Stock) with a total value
Stride
STRD$0.1299-6.47%
STRK
STRK$0.1154-8.63%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 08:41

Trending News

More

The Ethereum Foundation released its "Lean Ethereum" vision, kicking off a new journey for the next decade.

Pump.fun registered a subdomain and may launch a transaction fee dashboard or incentive mechanism.

Strategy Announces $4.2 Billion STRC Share Offering

Coinbase increased its holdings by 2,509 bitcoins in the second quarter, bringing its total holdings to 11,776.

Strategy Q2 operating revenue reached $14 billion and net profit reached $10 billion