Latest Ethereum ACDE meeting: decided to remove EIP 7907 from Fusaka upgrade

PANews
2025/07/18 22:32
Core DAO
PANews reported on July 18 that the minutes of the 216th Ethereum Executive Core Developers Meeting (ACDE) summarized by Christine Kim showed that today developers decided to remove EIP 7907 from the Fusaka upgrade, which means that there will be no changes to Ethereum's smart contract code size limit in the foreseeable future. A version of this EIP may be re-proposed for the Glamsterdam hard fork, but there is no guarantee that it will be included in the next hard fork. In addition, Tim Beiko shared a possible timetable for Fusaka's launch on the mainnet at the meeting. The proposed timetable is as follows: 1. Client public testnet release: the week of August 25; 2. First public testnet upgrade: September 22 to October 3; 3. Second testnet upgrade: October 6 to 10. In addition, developers plan to launch Fusaka Devnet-3 on July 23.

Regarding the Glamsterdam hard fork, developers have generally reached a consensus on what they plan to implement. However, they are still discussing several key issues on how the fork, including the "proposer-builder separation solidification mechanism" and the "block-level access list", will be implemented. After further consultation with the wider Ethereum community, developers plan to make a final decision on the core code changes in the Glamsterdam upgrade in the next two to four weeks.

