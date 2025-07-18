Crypto expers hail Clarity Act and GENIUS Act as turning point for the industry

Crypto.news
2025/07/18 23:37
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03938-6.39%

Three pivotal digital asset bills have passed a House vote, with experts predicting long-ranging consequences for the industry.

After some delay, U.S. lawmakers approved three key digital asset bills that are expected to have significant implications for the entire digital asset sector. On Friday, July 18, the U.S. House approved the Clarity Act, the GENIUS Act, and the Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act, marking a major victory for regulatory clarity.

The Clarity Act, in particular, delineates a clear jurisdictional boundary between the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. This is especially important, as overlapping and conflicting jurisdictions have been a major source of uncertainty for crypto firms.

Yuval Rooz, CEO and co-founder of Digital Asset, praised the bipartisan passage of the bill. He noted that the legislation will allow crypto firms to innovate with greater confidence. “I hope this legislation helps spur a safer and more open financial ecosystem,” Rooz said.

Genius Act has major implications for USDC, USDT

The GENIUS Act, another core piece of legislation, is expected to significantly impact leading stablecoins, including USDC and USDT. According to Greg Magadini, the Act’s transparency requirements could benefit USDC, which stands to gain market share from USDT. In addition, stablecoin regulation is likely to influence government debt markets.

Still, the bill’s most transformative effect may be in how it opens the door for traditional financial institutions to safely engage with DeFi, said Eli Cohen, General Counsel at Centrifuge. This shift could unlock major opportunities for financial innovation and deliver a meaningful boost to the real-world asset (RWA) market.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

The Ethereum Foundation released its "Lean Ethereum" vision, kicking off a new journey for the next decade.

The Ethereum Foundation released its "Lean Ethereum" vision, kicking off a new journey for the next decade.

PANews reported on August 1st that according to the Ethereum Foundation blog, Ethereum celebrated its tenth anniversary yesterday, and today the official "lean Ethereum" vision was officially released as a
VisionGame
VISION$0.0002794-23.82%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 08:45
Pump.fun registered a subdomain and may launch a transaction fee dashboard or incentive mechanism.

Pump.fun registered a subdomain and may launch a transaction fee dashboard or incentive mechanism.

According to BWEnews, Pump.fun recently registered the subdomain fee.pump.fun, suggesting it will soon launch a transaction fee dashboard or a volume-based incentive program.
MAY
MAY$0.05027-4.28%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.002678-13.66%
SOON
SOON$0.1425-3.84%
FUNToken
FUN$0.01101-7.80%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001254-1.25%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 08:33
Strategy Announces $4.2 Billion STRC Share Offering

Strategy Announces $4.2 Billion STRC Share Offering

PANews reported on August 1st that Strategy (NASDAQ: MSTR/STRK/STRF/STRD/STRC) has signed a sales agreement to issue and sell variable-rate Series A perpetual preferred stock (STRC Stock) with a total value
Stride
STRD$0.1299-6.47%
STRK
STRK$0.1154-8.63%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 08:41

Trending News

More

The Ethereum Foundation released its "Lean Ethereum" vision, kicking off a new journey for the next decade.

Pump.fun registered a subdomain and may launch a transaction fee dashboard or incentive mechanism.

Strategy Announces $4.2 Billion STRC Share Offering

Coinbase increased its holdings by 2,509 bitcoins in the second quarter, bringing its total holdings to 11,776.

Strategy Q2 operating revenue reached $14 billion and net profit reached $10 billion