Crypto UK calls UK Labour Party's call to ban cryptocurrency political donations an 'attack'

PANews reported on July 19 that according to Decrypt, Labour MP Pat McFadden said that the UK should consider banning cryptocurrency political donations. Just two months ago, Reform UK announced that it would accept cryptocurrency donations, making it the first political party in the UK to accept cryptocurrency donations. Ian Taylor, board advisor to the digital asset advocacy organization Crypto UK, said that Pat McFadden's remarks were "absolutely" a political move aimed at hindering the growing popularity of Reform UK.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.