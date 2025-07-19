Bitcoin spot ETF had a net inflow of $363 million yesterday, continuing its net inflow for 12 consecutive days

2025/07/19 12:14
PANews reported on July 19 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net inflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs was US$363 million yesterday (July 18, Eastern Time).

The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was Blackrock ETF IBIT, with a single-day net inflow of US$497 million. Currently, IBIT's total historical net inflow has reached US$56.974 billion.

The second is WisdomTree ETF BTCW, with a single-day net inflow of US$3.1143 million. Currently, BTCW's total historical net inflow has reached US$40.6395 million.

The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest daily net outflow yesterday was the Grayscale ETF GBTC, with a daily net outflow of US$81.2873 million. The current historical total net outflow of GBTC has reached US$23.506 billion.

As of press time, the total net asset value of the Bitcoin spot ETF was US$152.398 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of the total market value of Bitcoin) was 6.51%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$54.751 billion.

