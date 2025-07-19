A certain ETH band whale bought a total of 5,578 ETH, worth about $19.98 million

PANews reported on July 19 that according to @ai_9684xtpa monitoring, the whale bought 5,578 ETH in the 0x54d...e6029 band, with a total value of $19.98 million and an average price of $3,583. The whale made a profit of $605,000 in the ETH band from 06.20 to 07.02.

