A whale/institution bought 18,557 ETH on the chain in the past two days, with an average price of $3,451

2025/07/19 16:26
Ethereum
PANews reported on July 19 that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin’s monitoring, a whale/institution has purchased 18,557 ETH on the chain with 64.04 million USDT in the past two days, with an average price of $3,451. The whale/institution withdrew 47.28 million USDT from Cryptocom, Cumberland and other places to buy ETH on the chain, and then mortgaged ETH to borrow 16.75 million USDT from Aave to continue buying ETH. Currently, the whale/institution should hold 38,000 ETH (US$135 million).

