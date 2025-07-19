WLFI: Tokens of any co-founder, team or consultant will not be unlocked when it goes online, and there will be no new round of pre-sale

PANews reported on July 19 that the Trump family crypto project WLFI issued a statement on the X platform to clarify community doubts: The tokens of any co-founder, team or consultant will not be unlocked when they go online. WLFI has been committed to fairness and building trust from day one. WLFI will not start a new round of pre-sales. Instead, it will work with mainstream exchanges to create a WLFI rewards program to allow existing platforms to earn income. This is a new way for everyone to join the free movement.

About unlocking: In the public sale, only a portion of the tokens purchased at $0.015 and $0.05 will be unlocked first, in order to directly reward early retail believers rather than anyone else. In addition, the treasury tokens are purely used to cultivate liquidity, which makes the community the main focus and driving force for the next step. After the launch, a vote will be submitted, and the community will vote to decide the unlocking schedule for the remaining tokens purchased at 0.015 and 0.05, as well as the unlocking schedule for over-the-counter transactions. Only after the unlocking schedule is determined will the final vote be submitted, and the community will decide the unlocking schedule for the founders, team and advisor tokens. WLFI reiterated that it is not in a hurry to unlock the founders, team and advisor tokens. It is important to build for the future. In addition, WLFI also stated that it is working with major CEX partners to ensure that WLFI is listed on the exchange, which also provides DeFi options for users who prefer a decentralized environment. The full details of the launch plan will be released soon.

