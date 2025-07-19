Viewpoint: China already has some form of "quasi-stablecoin" assets, so there is no need to "myth" or "superstitious" about stablecoins

PANews
2025/07/19 22:52
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018305-13.21%
Bittensor
TAO$356.14-5.30%
Mythos
MYTH$0.1092+4.29%
FORM
FORM$3.8328-0.03%

PANews July 19 news, according to Caixin.com, Guan Tao, global chief economist of BOC Securities, said at a recent online seminar of the China Macroeconomic Forum (CMF) that the US dollar stablecoin is not the legal tender of the United States and lacks the guarantee of sovereign credit. For stablecoins, we can take a "wait-and-see" attitude, and there is no need to rush, and there is no need to "myth" or "superstitious" stablecoins. We should maintain the strategic determination to develop digital currency and promote the internationalization of the RMB. Guan Tao believes that China actually already has formal "quasi-stablecoin" assets. For example, the Hong Kong dollar is issued by the three local note-issuing banks in accordance with the peg system of 1 US dollar: 7.8 Hong Kong dollars, but unlike many stablecoins, even the Hong Kong dollars issued by different note-issuing banks are interoperable and indistinguishable. In addition, the customer funds of third-party payments such as WeChat and Alipay are fully entrusted to the People's Bank of China, which is also similar to the 1:1 stablecoin issuance. In reality, payment settlement still uses RMB.

Guan Tao further pointed out that as stablecoins pegged to legal tender are increasingly regarded as "substitutes for legal tender" and are brought under regulation, their original advantages will actually be weakened. If stablecoins are regarded as real currencies, then currency, as a general equivalent, will inevitably move towards oligopoly, and most issuers of stablecoins will find it difficult to survive or make money.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

The Ethereum Foundation released its "Lean Ethereum" vision, kicking off a new journey for the next decade.

The Ethereum Foundation released its "Lean Ethereum" vision, kicking off a new journey for the next decade.

PANews reported on August 1st that according to the Ethereum Foundation blog, Ethereum celebrated its tenth anniversary yesterday, and today the official "lean Ethereum" vision was officially released as a
VisionGame
VISION$0.0002794-23.82%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 08:45
Pump.fun registered a subdomain and may launch a transaction fee dashboard or incentive mechanism.

Pump.fun registered a subdomain and may launch a transaction fee dashboard or incentive mechanism.

According to BWEnews, Pump.fun recently registered the subdomain fee.pump.fun, suggesting it will soon launch a transaction fee dashboard or a volume-based incentive program.
MAY
MAY$0.05018-4.27%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.002657-14.59%
SOON
SOON$0.1429-4.35%
FUNToken
FUN$0.011035-7.98%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001254-1.25%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 08:33
Strategy Announces $4.2 Billion STRC Share Offering

Strategy Announces $4.2 Billion STRC Share Offering

PANews reported on August 1st that Strategy (NASDAQ: MSTR/STRK/STRF/STRD/STRC) has signed a sales agreement to issue and sell variable-rate Series A perpetual preferred stock (STRC Stock) with a total value
Stride
STRD$0.1302-6.06%
STRK
STRK$0.1163-7.84%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 08:41

Trending News

More

The Ethereum Foundation released its "Lean Ethereum" vision, kicking off a new journey for the next decade.

Pump.fun registered a subdomain and may launch a transaction fee dashboard or incentive mechanism.

Strategy Announces $4.2 Billion STRC Share Offering

Coinbase increased its holdings by 2,509 bitcoins in the second quarter, bringing its total holdings to 11,776.

Strategy Q2 operating revenue reached $14 billion and net profit reached $10 billion