Dogecoin jumps 10% to $0.2360 as Pepeto gains buzz with its inclusive memecoin exchange and mission of unity.

Two cryptocurrencies, Dogecoin and Pepeto, are making headlines in the crypto world. Dogecoin (DOGE) has gone up by 10% in the past 24 hours and currently sits at $0.2360. Dogecoin is a top memecoin playing catch-up with newcomers to maintain its leadership. Pepeto, which brings wisdom and unity, creates an exchange that adopts all memecoins, giving them real value and a place to thrive.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) experienced a meteoric rise in 2021, gaining over 17,000,000% before a significant decline. While its initial success captured the attention of many, the coin has since largely lost value.

In 2025, investors are once again scanning the market for that next Shiba-style rocket; the asset that goes from overlooked to unavoidable. So, which one has the better setup for a Shiba-style run through 2026 and beyond?

Dogecoin moved from $0.21 to $0.24 over a 24-hour stretch ending July 18. The trading range spanned from $0.205 to $0.25, reflecting an 18% price swing. It posted a 14% gain in that time. Over the last seven days, the price rose by 23%.

In particular, trading volume hit $16.8 billion, pointing to heavy activity. Whale accumulation and rising institutional interest are driving demand. The memecoin market overall added $17 billion in July, pushing its market cap to $72 billion.

Dogecoin price target : Thin resistance between $0.21 and $0.36

The largest group of DOGE holders acquired their tokens near $0.207, totaling 11 billion coins, about 7.3% of the supply. That zone had acted as a major cap on the price. With the asset now trading above it, attention is shifting upward.

Meanwhile, the next high-volume holding zone is around $0.36, with 5.64 billion DOGE (3.8% of the supply) purchased near that range. Between $0.21 and $0.36, the data shows little concentration of holders, meaning there are fewer likely sell points in this range.

Why is Pepeto a sleeper hit that could 100x?

Pepeto doesn’t look like much on the surface. A frog-faced memecoin in a sea of animal-themed tokens. But under the hood, it’s something far more ambitious: a memecoin with its own Exchange. That’s right, it’s the first token set to list memecoins that is built for memecoins. The goal? Solid projects, zero listing fees, swap tech, and no corruption.

It’s designed to solve every pain point shady memecoin investors complain about, gaining momentum and viral appeal/rumours that make viral memecoins work in the early stage. Currently in the final stage of its presale, Pepeto is priced at 1 Pepeto = $0.000000141. An investor would receive approximately 17.73 billion PEPETO tokens for a $2500 investment.

At the current price of $0.000000141 per token, a $2500 investment could grow to approximately $231,667.58. That’s a 92x return – similar to what early SHIBA or DOGE investors saw.

Additionally, the story of Pepeto returns with true power — Technology and Optimization, which are the two missing pieces of Pepe. Pepeto, the god of frogs, holds the missing pieces Pepe went live without. Rumours highlight that an ex founder of Pepe is behind the Pepeto empire, which is illustrated in the story of Pepeto by the documents P (Power), E (Energy), P (Precision), E (Efficiency) and the two missing utilities : T for Technology and O for Optimisation, with the same max supplyl: 420 trillion. Beyond strength, Pepeto brings wisdom and unity with its value to the cryptocurrency market.

Doge or Pepeto in 2025 ?

Few names resonate within the crypto community as much as Elon Musk. His tweets and public statements have historically had a significant impact on cryptocurrency markets, and Dogecoin is no exception. But what has been noticed is the use of the frog theme meme such as Pepe in his personal official X account.

Pepeto? It’s early, it’s loud, and it’s built for the kind of run that Shiba made in 2021, an underdog with real tech and explosive upside. It’s not trying to replace the financial system like Shiba and Dogecoin. It’s trying to own meme culture on-chain through its exchange, and that’s a space crypto knows how to reward. The choice depends on a strategy. But if those who are chasing that next Shiba-style moonshot, Pepeto might just be the one wearing the jetpack.

PEPETO is redefining what it means to be a memecoin in 2025. Visit the only official website as listing nears and community interest grows. PEPETO is a cutting-edge cryptocurrency project blending the playful spirit of memecoins with real-world utility. The coin features a zero-fee exchange, cross-chain bridge, and staking rewards.

